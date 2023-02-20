Lisk Price Tops $1.26 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $177.81 million and $12.68 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007501 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,693,675 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

