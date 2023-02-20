Litecoin Cash Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $106.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,122,325 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,088,324.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00375003 USD and is down -12.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $200.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.