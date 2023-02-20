Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

LTHM stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,249. Livent has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

