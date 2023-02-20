Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.75. 3,462,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,073. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

