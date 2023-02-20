Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,949 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $212.75 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.76.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

