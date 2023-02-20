Lucara Diamond (LUC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUCGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st.

Lucara Diamond Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LUC opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

