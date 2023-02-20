Lumina Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,600 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 228,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 108,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 357,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Teradyne stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.25. 1,151,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

