LUXO Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $5,496.78 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.15 or 0.00424106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,965.34 or 0.28093555 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

LUXO Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

