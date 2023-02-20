Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 1,116,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,667. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Magna International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 87.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

