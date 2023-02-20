Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s current price.

MGY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE MGY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% in the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 1,845,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,161,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 1,656,791 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,948,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $22,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

