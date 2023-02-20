Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.71 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $52.71 million and approximately $82,745.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000155 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $54,668.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

