Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MYNZ. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MYNZ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 30,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

About Mainz Biomed B.V.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

