Mammoth Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $15.30 million and $40,468.66 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00019135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00215846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,836.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00240126 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,768.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.