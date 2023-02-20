Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

MCHX stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth about $4,828,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

