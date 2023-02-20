Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.21.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.55. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

