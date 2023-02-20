Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $205.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.21.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.55. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

