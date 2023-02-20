Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.13. 2,719,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.34 and a 200-day moving average of $339.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

