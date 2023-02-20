McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,301 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $47,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $366.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.74 and its 200-day moving average is $368.48. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $260.73 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

