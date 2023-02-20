MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

