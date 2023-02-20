MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

