MELD One Day Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, MELD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a total market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,594,712,571 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02065877 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,450,970.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

