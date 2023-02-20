MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,291.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
MELI stock opened at $1,100.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,011.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $946.29. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82.
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.
