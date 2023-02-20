MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $79.86 million and approximately $97,106.60 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00422611 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,961.21 or 0.27994547 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

