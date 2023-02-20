Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $589,309.77 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

