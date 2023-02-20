Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $57.38 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.39 or 0.00013609 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $57.38 million and approximately $970,156.02 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004016 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001065 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,909,977 coins and its circulating supply is 16,928,802 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

