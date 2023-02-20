MetisDAO Price Hits $42.28 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $188.08 million and $6.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $42.28 or 0.00169454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00019085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00215402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,952.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 40.66917691 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $6,733,716.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

