Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $176.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,276. Middleby has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Middleby by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.