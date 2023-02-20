MinePlex (PLEX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.70 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $55.20 million and $4.70 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00420735 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,933.29 or 0.27872086 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,346,755 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

