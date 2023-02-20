MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,278 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $36,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $47.62. 447,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

