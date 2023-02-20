MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,417 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $108,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 405.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $49.40. 3,606,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

