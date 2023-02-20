MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $475.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

