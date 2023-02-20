MML Investors Services LLC Has $59.08 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,697. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

