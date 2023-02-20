MML Investors Services LLC Has $64.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,624 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 0.5% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $64,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.34. The company had a trading volume of 439,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,367. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65.

