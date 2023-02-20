MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,580 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.3% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.61% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $298,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after buying an additional 100,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.31. The company had a trading volume of 540,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.