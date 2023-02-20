MML Investors Services LLC Sells 85,750 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,750 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.02. 13,768,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,998,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

