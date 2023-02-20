Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.8 %

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

MDLZ stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. 7,339,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.