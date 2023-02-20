Monero Market Cap Tops $3.02 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $165.57 or 0.00665132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $112.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,242,873 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

