Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

