Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $307.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $301.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

