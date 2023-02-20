Morgan Stanley Cuts Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $15.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADPT. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ADPT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

