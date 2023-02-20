Morgan Stanley Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $400.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.33.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

