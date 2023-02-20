Morgan Stanley Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $400.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.
EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.33.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
