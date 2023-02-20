Morgan Stanley Cuts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $31.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
Flowserve Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. 680,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
