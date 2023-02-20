Morgan Stanley Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $69.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $76.77. 3,978,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,948. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

