Morgan Stanley Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $100.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.41.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.60. 11,386,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $182.66.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

