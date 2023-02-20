Morgan Stanley Raises Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $173.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 1.0 %

SGEN traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $162.53. 1,764,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.