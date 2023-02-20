Morgan Stanley Trims WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price to $11.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WKME. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

WalkMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,652. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

About WalkMe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WalkMe by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also

