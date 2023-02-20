MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.14.

Shares of MTY opened at C$65.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.06. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$73.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

