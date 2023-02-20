My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Tops $682,284.77

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $682,284.77 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.31 or 0.01278546 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013590 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00035840 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.85 or 0.01625062 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,513 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.