Nano Market Capitalization Reaches $134.23 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $134.23 million and $4.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,807.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00387364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00094388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00651747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00589146 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00180085 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

