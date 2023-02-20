National Bankshares Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$124.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$123.71.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$112.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.58. The stock has a market cap of C$9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$93.25 and a 52-week high of C$124.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,229,958. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

