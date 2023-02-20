National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NCMI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

About National CineMedia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

